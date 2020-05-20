Work on the project will begin immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2020 backlog

McDermott awarded sizeable offshore engineering contract in the Middle East. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

McDermott International, Inc. today announced it has been awarded a sizeable* contract from a Middle East customer to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore riser platform topsides.

The scope includes the design of two offshore riser platforms, as well as associated brownfield integration modifications to existing facilities, which include the decommissioning of existing assets. The FEED contract will be fully executed from McDermott’s Middle East offices.

Work on the project will begin immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott’s second quarter 2020 backlog.

* – McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million

Source: Company Press Release