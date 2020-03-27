Plant will utilize Chevron Lummus Global lubricant base oil technologies

McDermott announces Chevron Lummus global technology award by Southeast Asian refiner. (Credit: Gordon Johnson from Pixabay)

McDermott International, Inc. today announced that Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), McDermott’s joint venture with Chevron, has been awarded a sizeable contract by a Southeast Asian refiner for the license, engineering and supply of proprietary catalyst and equipment for its Lubricant Base Oil Group II Project to be built in Southeast Asia.

The new 5,200-barrels-per-day unit will employ CLG’s state-of-the-art lubricant base oil technologies for premium lube base oil production. Currently, the refinery produces only Group I lube base oils, and this project will allow them to meet growing regional demand for premium lubricant base oils.

“The lubricant base oil technology that we license through Chevron Lummus Global has helped our customers produce greater yields and better quality base oils, which was an important factor in the selection process of this project,” said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of McDermott’s Lummus Technology business. “With the recent award of several new projects in the region, CLG cherishes solid, long-standing relationships with refiners in the Asia Pacific region.”

This contract was signed in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Company Press Release