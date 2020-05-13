The Project is bisected by Rude Creek within the Dawson Range of the unglaciated portion of the Yukon Plateau

Makara Mining signs option agreement. (credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Makara Mining has signed an option agreement to acquire the Rude Creek Property in the Yukon.

THE 4,157 HECTARE RUDE CREEK GOLD PROJECT IS LOCATED IN WEST-CENTRAL YUKON WHICH LIES APPROXIMATELY 160 KM SOUTH OF DAWSON CITY AND 135 KM NORTHWEST OF CARMACKS

The Project, which comprises 204 Royal, Ann and Poker claims within the Whitehorse Mining district, is bisected by Rude Creek within the Dawson Range of the unglaciated portion of the Yukon Plateau.

Regionally the Project is located within the Dawson Range gold district, 45 km southeast of Goldcorp Inc.’s Coffee orogenic type gold deposit and 80 km south southeast of the recent Vertigo discovery and 72 km southeast of the Golden Saddle deposit, both orogenic type gold systems owned by White Gold Corp.

The Optionor grants to Makara Mining the sole, exclusive option to acquire an undivided 70% interest in the Property for total consideration comprised of (a) cash payments of $125,000, (b) issuance of 3,750,000 Payment Shares and (c) funding of aggregate Expenditures of $3,175,000 over the next 3 years.

“We are very excited to begin the exploration program on this new acquisition over this coming summer and we are diligently working towards developing our and exploring our portfolio properties in the coming year.” Grant Hendrickson, President, CEO.

The company would like to additional announce it has hired Media Relations Publishing for the amount of 150,000 Euro for marketing services.

Source: Company Press Release