The contracts were granted for the fourth expansion phase (Borouge 4) of the Ruwais polyolefins complex in Ruwais, situated around 240km west of Abu Dhabi City

Contracts are awarded for the execution of three packages related to the Borouge 4 project. (Credit: SatyaPrem from Pixabay)

Tecnimont, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont, has secured three EPC contracts worth around $3.5bn from Abu Dhabi Polymers (Borouge) for expansion of a petrochemical complex in Ruwais, UAE.

The contracts were granted for the fourth expansion phase (Borouge 4) of the Ruwais polyolefins complex in Ruwais, situated around 240km west of Abu Dhabi City.

Borouge is a joint venture (JV) established by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria-based Borealis.

The company has awarded the contracts for the execution of three packages related to the Borouge 4 project.

The polyolefin units package consists of two polyethylene units with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per annum and 1-hexene unit.

It also includes cross-linkable polyethylene unit package and the utilities and offsites package, which comprises the utilities and offsites units for the whole Borouge 4 project.

The work under the project consists of complete engineering services, equipment and material supply, erection and construction activities, commissioning and start up assistance.

According to the company, the project is expected to be completed by 2025. Upon the completion of the project, the Ruwais complex is expected to become the world’s largest single-site polyolefin facility.

Maire Tecnimont Group CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: : “We feel really honored to continue this historical, very fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with a global leading player such as Borouge, complementing Adnoc and Borealis’ industrial vision with our technological know-how and capability of managing the complexity of very large and innovative projects.”

Maire Tecnimont had completed the first Borouge polyolefin complex in 2001, while three additional expansion projects in 2007, 2010 and 2018.

Last year, the company completed the front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the Borouge 4 project.