Through the second ScotWind site, Mainstream and Ocean Winds aim to expand the overall footprint of the Arven offshore wind farm, which is expected to generate electricity to supply clean energy to two million households, to 2.3GW

Mainstream partners with Ocean Winds to develop the second ScotWind floating offshore wind site with a capacity of 500MW. (Credit: Ocean Winds)

Renewable energy company Mainstream Renewable Power has partnered with Ocean Winds to develop the second ScotWind floating offshore wind site located in Scotland with a capacity of 500MW.

Ocean Winds is a JV between Spanish renewable energy company EDP Renewables and France-based utility company ENGIE.

Through the second ScotWind site, Mainstream and Ocean Winds aim to expand the overall footprint of the Arven offshore wind farm to 2.3GW.

To be developed about 22km from Shetland, the Arven project comprises two sites in a larger area called the NE1 area.

The first 1.8GW site is located east of the Shetland Islands and was awarded to the 50-50 joint venture (JV) between Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds in 2022 as part of the ScotWind leasing process.

Separately, Ocean Winds was allocated a 500MW site in the same NE1 block.

Mainstream Renewable Power has completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in Ocean Wind’s holding company and the two sites are now being developed jointly by the parties.

Once completed, the Arven offshore wind farm is expected to generate electricity to supply clean energy to two million households and offset three million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Mainstream Renewable Power offshore wind head Tove Røskaft said: “Arven offers a unique combination of scale, world-class wind resource and routes to market which enable it to deliver a range of compelling benefits for the good of Shetland, Scotland and the UK.’’

Through the collaboration to develop the two sites, both parties intend to utilise their combined expertise to maximise benefits for Shetland and Scotland, generate supply chain opportunities and jobs along with contributing to the UK’s net zero ambition.

Furthermore, Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds have started early-stage local engagement, meeting with supply chain partners, local authorities and fisheries representatives.

Ocean Winds UK country manager Adam Morrison said: “This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience both in Scotland and internationally.

“We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry, and we are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition.”