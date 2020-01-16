Mainstream and other leading players in the offshore wind sector have formed the International Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition to advance sustainable deployment of ocean-based renewable energy and mitigate the harmful impacts of climate change.

Ocean-based renewable energy—such as offshore wind, floating solar, tidal and wave power—could meet nearly 10% of the annual greenhouse gas emissions reductions needed by 2050 to keep global temperatures under 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels, according to a report produced by the Expert Group of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy.

Most of this climate change mitigation potential is expected to come from offshore wind.