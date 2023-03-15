The three-year project scope includes mine load and haul of up to 10 million tonnes per annum, before being transported to Roy Hill for processing

MACA awarded McPhee Creek contract. (Credit: Thiess)

MACA is pleased to advise it has been awarded the mining contract at Atlas Iron’s McPhee Creek Project, located in the northeast Pilbara region of WA, approximately 100km north of the Roy Hill Mine.

Thiess Group Executive Australia West and MACA CEO David Greig said: “MACA has a strong, 20-year history servicing the resources and construction industries, and has built long standing client relationships during this period. We are now operating as a Thiess company, and I am delighted with the effort between both companies to continue to support these relationships and critical project development in Western Australia.”

“We’ve been working with Atlas for almost 15 years across our crushing, civil and mining businesses, and I look forward to working with them once again on the McPhee Creek Project,” he said.

Thiess Executive Chair and CEO Michael Wright said: “It is very pleasing to see MACA’s ongoing commitment to their clients. They have great people who pride themselves in providing value across a broad range of services.”

The three-year project scope includes mine load and haul of up to 10 million tonnes per annum, before being transported to Roy Hill for processing. The project is anticipated to employ 145 people at peak operations and will include partnerships with local Indigenous businesses.

Source: Company Press Release