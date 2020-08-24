The sublease was signed for a 135-hectare industrial-zoned site on the Great Eastern Highway in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder

Rare-earth oxides. (Credit: Peggy Greb, US Department of Agriculture/Wikipedia)

Australia-based rare-earths mining company Lynas and the City of Kalgoorlie Boulder have entered into a sublease for the site to construct its Kalgoorlie rare earth processing facility in Western Australia.

The sublease was signed for a 135-hectare industrial-zoned site on the Great Eastern Highway in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Lynas chief executive and managing director Amanda Lacaze and City of Kalgoorlie Boulder chief executive John Walker have signed the sublease, with support from the Western Australian Government.

This follows a previous signing of an option to sublease the industrial zoned property from the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in December last year.

Kalgoorlie rare earth facility is expected to be operational by mid-2023

Lynas CEO and managing director Amanda Lacaze said: “Securing the sub-lease for our new Kalgoorlie Rare Earth Processing Facility is another important milestone for our Kalgoorlie project and we thank the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and the Western Australian Government for their strong support.

“This is a significant project for Kalgoorlie and for the State of Western Australia and it will provide the foundation for a critical minerals processing hub in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

“It is our intention to have a residential workforce and we will prioritise local and mid-sized suppliers during the construction of the Facility.”

This facility is said to be a foundation project for the Lynas 2025 growth vision and will process the rare earth concentrate from the Lynas’ mine located at Mt Weld, near Laverton.

The project, which is expected to be operational by mid-2023, is estimated to create up to 500 construction jobs and more than 100 on-going residential jobs in Kalgoorlie.

Currently, Lynas is seeking regulatory approval to commence the preliminary works later this year, with construction scheduled for mid-2021.