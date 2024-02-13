Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America

Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine. (Credit: Nejc Soklič on Unsplash)

Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) regrets to report a fatality at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal on Monday, February 12, 2024. An employee while operating a piece of equipment underground was tragically involved in a fall of ground that resulted in a fatal accident. View PDF

Lundin Mining President and CEO Jack Lundin stated “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our sincere thoughts and support are with our colleague’s family and coworkers during this difficult time.”

The Company has notified the appropriate authorities in Portugal and is providing its full cooperation in their investigation. Out of respect, operations at Neves-Corvo have been temporarily suspended.

The Company will provide additional information as appropriate.

Source: Company Press Release