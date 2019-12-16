The commissioning of the process plant is entering its final stages as the Carbon in Leach circuit is now in operation

Image: Lundin Gold announces first export of Gold Concentrate and Doré. Photo: Courtesy of Lundin Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold Inc. (“Lundin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) reports the first export of gold concentrate and doré bars from Ecuador. The first shipment of concentrate totaling eight containers, containing approximately 180 tonnes of concentrate, left the Port of Guayaquil on December 8th. View PDF

Ron Hochstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Gold, stated “Our first shipment to Boliden’s smelting facility in Harjavalta, Finland marks another milestone for Fruta del Norte and Ecuador, as this shipment represents the first export from a large-scale mining operation in Ecuador.”

Shortly thereafter, on December 12th, the Company also shipped its first doré bars to a refinery in Switzerland.

The commissioning of the process plant is entering its final stages as the Carbon in Leach circuit is now in operation. Focus now is on ramp up of the process plant to full production and target recoveries, forecast to be reached in Q2 2020.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte to commercial production in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Source: Company Press Release