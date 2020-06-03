Lubricant plant with a capacity of 100 thousand tons per year was opened by PJSC LUKOIL in September 2019 in the Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhs

Lukoil plant in Kazakhstan starts to deliver lubricants to China. (Credit: LUKOIL.)

​Lubricants Plant of PJSC LUKOIL in Kazakhstan (LUKOIL Lubricants Central Asia LLP) shipped the first batch of LUKOIL industrial and motor oils for passenger and commercial vehicles to the Chinese market. The volume of the first delivery was more than 200 tons of Kazakh-made oils.

The favorable geographical location of the plant – near the Western Europe – Western China highway – allows prompt deliveries of LUKOIL oils to China. The Chinese oil market is developing rapidly and has the potential for further growth.

The modern level of automation of the production processes of the plant allows to produce and ship products to the customer within 24 hours and the up-to-date laboratory equipment gua​rantees the high quality of oils. High-tech products export from the LUKOIL plant to China and Central Asian countries contribute to the development of international trade and work for the international prestige of both Russia and Kazakhstan.

Source: Company Press Release