Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the recovery of a 1,080.1 carat diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond, measuring 82.2 x 42.8 x 34.2mm is described as a Type IIa top white gem of high quality, recovered in the Coarse XRT unit at Karowe from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. The 1,080.1 carat diamond represents the fourth +1,000 carat diamond recovered from the South Lobe of the AK6 kimberlite since 2015. Other notable recoveries include the 1,758 carat Sewelô (2019), a 1,174 carat diamond (2021), and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona (2015). Please view PDF version.

Eira Thomas, CEO commented: “Lucara is extremely pleased to be reporting the recovery of another large, high quality gem diamond in excess of 1,000 carats in size, representing our fourth diamond over 1,000 carats since 2015. As we progress mining deeper in the open pit and transition to underground mining, exclusively in the South Lobe, the preponderance of large, high value stones is increasing, consistent with the resource model and underpins the strong economic rationale for investing in the Underground expansion that will extend the mine-life out to at least 2040.”

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

