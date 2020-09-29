A total of 3,862 carats of Lulo diamonds sold for gross proceeds of $5.6m on a 100% basis, representing an average price of $1,450/carat

A 51-carat D-colour Type IIa stone from the sale parcel. (Credit: Lucapa Diamond Company Limited)

Lucapa Diamond Company and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes E.P. (“Endiama”) and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the results from the latest sale of diamonds from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola (Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo or “SML”).

A total of 3,862 carats of Lulo diamonds sold for gross proceeds of US$5.6 million (A$7.9 million) on a 100% basis, representing an average price of US$1,450 (A$2,057)/ carat.

Total sales year to date amount to 16,128 carats for US$21.3 million (A$31.2 million) or US$1,323 (A$1,932)/ carat.

Lucapa Managing Director Stephen Wetherall commented: “As foreshadowed, the strong operational performance and record diamond recoveries at Lulo in July and August, together with a recovering diamond demand positively impacting prices, should bode well for Lulo in H2 2020.”

