113 carat gem-quality white diamond recovered at Lulo

113 carat gem-quality white Lulo diamond. (Credit: Lucapa Diamond Company Limited)

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) (“Lucapa” or “the Company”) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes E.P. (“Endiama”) and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the recovery of the 17th +100 carat white diamond by Sociedade Mineria Do Lulo (“SML”) from its Lulo alluvial mine in Angola.

The 113 carat gem-quality white stone is the 1st +100ct diamond recovered from Mining Block 46, immediately downstream of the Canguige river. It is particularly significant, as it shows that these large and high-value diamonds continue to occur right up to the current focus area of our kimberlite exploration program.

This recovery builds on the performance of Lulo in the latter half of 2020 and bodes well for the coming months as mining focuses on the southern terrace mining blocks during the wet season.

Source: Company Press Release