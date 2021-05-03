This approval allows the Company to drill up to 350 holes on up to 124 platforms over the next four years, if required

Los Andes Copper receives environmental approval by regional environmental committee for upcoming drilling campaign at Vizcachitas. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (“Los Andes” or the “Company”, TSX Venture Exchange: LA) is pleased to announce that it has received unanimous approval from the Regional Environmental Committee (Comision de Evaluacion Ambiental) for drilling to be carried out at the Company’s Vizcachitas Project (“Vizcachitas” or the “Project”).

The Regional Environmental Committee unanimously approved the drilling permit application submitted by Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Andes that owns the Vizcachitas Project. This approval allows the Company to drill up to 350 holes on up to 124 platforms over the next four years, if required.

The Company will now be able carry out the drilling to complete the PFS. The proposed workplan includes infill drilling within the PFS open pit, drilling to extend the higher-grade mineralisation to the north of the Preliminary Economic Assessment pit, and to test the prospective geophysical targets identified in 2020.

Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman, commented:

“We are delighted with the unanimous approval received to carry out drilling at Vizcachitas. This decision is of particular significance as the drilling allows the Company to complete the on going PFS.

“As we continue to progress on delivering a robust PFS, we look forward to sharing positive updates in the coming months.”

