LONGi, the solar technology company, has signed a partnership agreement with Solatio Energy, Brazil-based developer of photovoltaic plants to supply 908MW of its high performance Hi-MO 4 modules for Solatio’s utility-scale solar projects in Latin America and commercial rooftop plants in Brazil.

Solatio is one of the largest developers of GW-scale solar power plants in Brazil. The conclusion of this agreement marks a breakthrough in the development of the PV markets in Latin-America for both parties.

Pedro Vaquer, major partner of Solatio, commented, “We are excited to partner with LONGi and are very happy to apply cutting edge products to build many solar plants in Latin America that will benefit the people of the region. We hope to conduct more business to help the government of Brazil upgrade its grid infrastructure and build more top-notch solar plants.”

Bruce Zhu, Latin America Sales Director for LONGi, said, “We are honoured to be a long-term partner of Solatio. The LONGi Hi-MO 4 modules supplied in this agreement will deliver lower BOS costs and LCOE. Their performance has been verified in projects around the world. We have full confidence in our ability to help Solatio build benchmark projects with efficient and reliable solar products, and promote together the rapid development of renewable energy in Latin America.”

It is estimated that the installation of the collective 908MW in projects and rooftop plants will create hundreds of local employment opportunities.

Richard For, LONGi Solar’s Vice President, said, “The cooperation between LONGi and Solatio will inject new momentum into the development of renewable energy in Latin America. It will allow people in the different countries of the continent to enjoy the affordability and dependability of clean energy. LONGi is always willing to partner and work with companies around the world that share the same vision and philosophy. With our scale and strengths, we hope to contribute to help the world optimize the entire energy structure and guarantee a sustainable future.”

Source: Company Press Release