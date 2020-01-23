The five-year contract covers inspection and assurance services during the erection and commissioning phases of three North Sea converter platforms

Lloyd’s Register and TenneT have signed new five-year inspection contract. (Credit: Lloyd's Register)

Following a competitive tender process, Lloyd’s Register’s Inspection Services team has secured a significant contract win with TenneT, a leading European electricity transmission system operator. Headquartered in the Netherlands, TenneT provides a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity to over 41 million people.

The five-year contract covers inspection and assurance services during the erection and commissioning phases of three North Sea converter platforms, with construction sites based among other in Spain, Norway and Turkey. The contract includes services on the TenneT FAST project (Framework Agreement for Site Supervision at Yards for TenneT) such as detailed site supervision and vendor assurance and performance during the construction and commissioning of the platforms.

Led by Dr Hendrik Lau, Director Corporate Accounts North Europe, and Massimo Alvaro, Global Head of Assurance, Inspection Services at Lloyd’s Register, the team was selected by TenneT in a European Union tender process. Previous work completed by Lloyd’s Register includes 2nd and 3rd party assessments, yard assessments, risk assessments and certification of various platforms, design appraisal and certification of offshore converter platforms for offshore wind farms.

Fotis Kampouris, Acting Inspection Services Director at Lloyd’s Register said: “We’re delighted to be able to continue working with TenneT, building on our existing working relationship. Our work to date with TenneT has always been a smooth, effective and collaborative process and we’re sure this next project will be the same.”

Source: Company Press Release