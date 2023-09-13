The engineering company will install 1,200 tonnes of structural steel, 20,000m of piping, 600 mechanical equipment items, a flotation circuit, 200 platework items, the SAG mill, magnetics circuit, tantalum recovery circuit, concentrate dewatering, and tails treatment

Monadelphous secures a $64m contract for the Kathleen Valley lithium project from Liontown. (Credit: Liontown Resources Ltd)

Liontown Resources has awarded a multidisciplinary construction contract worth around A$100m ($64m) pertaining to the Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia to Monadelphous Group.

The contract is for wet plant structural, mechanical, piping (SMP) and electrical and instrumentation (E&I).

Under the terms of the contract, Monadelphous Group will engage in the construction of the wet plant at the Australian lithium project.

The engineering company will install 1,200 tonnes of structural steel, 20,000m of piping, 600 mechanical equipment items, a flotation circuit, 200 platework items, the SAG mill, magnetics circuit, tantalum recovery circuit, concentrate dewatering, and tails treatment.

The final major construction contract for the Kathleen Valley lithium project has been awarded for a period of nine months.

Monadelphous Group is expected to complete the work by mid-2024.

Monadelphous Group managing director Zoran Bebic said: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this significant contract in the growing energy transition metals sector and look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Liontown Resources.”

Liontown Resources said that the engineering company started work under a letter of intent at the Kathleen Valley project. It also began mobilising to the site last month under a staged contractual award approach.

According to the battery materials company, the combination of the SMP and E&I work will allow the vertical integration of mechanical and electrical construction of the wet plant.

Liontown Resources expects the first production at the Australian lithium project in mid-2024.

Liontown managing director and CEO Tony Ottaviano said: “The vertically integrated approach of combining the SMP and E&I packages enables Monadelphous to efficiently deliver both programs of work to a very high standard and played a large part in its successful tender.

“Monadelphous has a large resources pool, experience in the hard rock lithium sector, and a proven track record of delivering large-scale multi-disciplinary projects in Western Australia, which came through strongly throughout the evaluation process.”

Last month, Liontown Resources issued a letter of award for an underground mining services contract worth A$1bn ($641m) at the Kathleen Valley project to Byrnecut Australia.