Lightsource bp to promote development of 19 solar projects. (Credit: Lightsource. Lightsource bp Renewable Energy Investments Limited)

Lightsource bp, a world leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, has obtained environmental approval for nineteen photovoltaic solar energy projects located in the provinces of Zaragoza, Seville, Córdoba, Toledo and Valladolid, which will allow it to develop a total of 1,620MW. The construction of these plants will involve an investment of €1.2 billion, the creation of more than 5000 jobs in the construction phase and about 90 jobs for the subsequent operation of the plants.

In this way, this milestone not only shows the company’s long-term commitment to the decarbonisation of the economy and national energy security, but also allows Lightsource bp to continue consolidating its position in the Spanish market as a leading solar developer with a professional team that already exceeds 140 people in Spain.

Fernando Roger, Development Director for Southern Europe at Lightsource bp, said, “we are very pleased to have achieved environmental authorisation for these projects, a milestone that demonstrates the company’s leadership position in Spain and the dedication of our team. Our ambition and commitment are clear: Spain is a key market in our global growth strategy”.

Accelerating the decarbonisation of the Spanish economy

Lightsource bp will leverage its development capabilities and partnerships to bring these 1,620MW of solar power into operation by 2025 and continue to contribute to the decarbonisation of the economy.

We will be engaging with potential buyers for the electricity through long-term renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs). With excellent solar resources, large-scale solar PPAs in Spain represent excellent value for buyers to meet European renewable energy procurement goals. With operations in 19 markets around the globe, Lightsource bp is well-positioned to develop strategic partnerships with energy buyers to deliver for them globally.

“The achievement of results like these demonstrates our experience in the development of quality assets and how we can contribute to the decarbonization of Spain, representing an opportunity for utilities and corporate customers that want to acquire renewable energy through PPA contracts and other structures,” Fernando added.

Source: Company Press Release