Lifezone Metals announces two-phase development plan as the base case for Kabanga nickel project's DFS. (Credit: Lifezone Metals)

Lifezone Metals has announced a two-phase development plan for its Kabanga nickel project located in north-west Tanzania.

According to the company, the new plan for the Tanzanian nickel project will form the base case of its definitive feasibility study (DFS).

The DFS, which is currently underway, evaluates the technical specifications and economic business case of the Kabanga underground nickel-copper-cobalt Mine, Kabanga concentrator and Kahama hydromet refinery.

It is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q3 2024.

Lifezone Metals stated that the mine planning is also underway, including the deployment of modifying factors to establish the economic viability of mineral reserves, with various major capital items tendered.

The design work and mine planning of the Kabanga nickel project supports an estimated operation of 3.4 million tonnes per year in total. This includes a 1.7 million tonne per year phase 1 and an additional 1.7 million tonne per year phase 2 expansion.

Lifezone Metals CEO Chris Showalter said: “We have made solid progress advancing the Kabanga Definitive Feasibility Study, which is progressing both on-time and on-budget, with activities occurring across various countries (Tanzania, South Africa and Australia).

“Ongoing refinement of the development plan and metallurgical testing is aimed at maximising the net present value of the Project while optimising capital outlays.”

Lifezone Metals acquired the Kabanga nickel project in 2021. The Tanzanian project will become a mine-to-metal mining operation producing battery-grade nickel, copper and cobalt.

The Kabanga concentrator test work conducted showcased high recoveries of nickel, copper and cobalt to concentrate, said the modern metals company.

Besides, Lifezone Metals said that the Kahama hydromet refinery will enable in-country beneficiation of nickel, copper and cobalt with low carbon dioxide and zero sulphur dioxide emissions.