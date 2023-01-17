Big Red is a 26,000-hectare district scale land package with both copper and gold targets, road access, and an airstrip

Libero Copper extends Big Red project. (Credit: Albert Hyseni on Unsplash)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) provides the results from the summer 2022 drill program at the Big Red project located 70 kilometers north-northwest of the Galore Creek deposit in the golden triangle of British Columbia, Canada. A total of four drill holes were completed (2,790 metres) during the 2022 field season. Three holes tested syenite porphyry intrusion targets to the east of the Terry porphyry copper-gold discovery in an area with an elevated potassic response (radiometric data) and coincidental surface rock samples which contain elevated copper mineralization.

Hole BR-22-043, drilled at the Terry porphyry discovery area intersected 0.24% Cu and 0.03 g/t Au over 100.5 metres (from 7.5 to 108.0 metres). Refer to Tables 1 to 3 for significant intercepts and Figures 1 to 5 for drill hole locations and a cross section of hole BR-22-043. This hole successfully tested the down dip extension of the porphyry copper-gold mineralization intersected in drill hole BR-21-028 which returned 0.26% Cu and 0.06 g/t Au over 118.7 metres (from 8.3 to 127.0 metres).

“We are pleased that we successfully intersected the extension of the Terry porphyry mineralization in hole BR-22-043. We will be analysing all the field data in preparation for the 2023 field season,” comments Ian Harris, CEO.

All holes drilled during the 2022 program typically intersected medium grained syenite to granodiorite intrusive units with intercalations of volcanic and volcaniclastics units. The intrusive units are typically potassic altered with trace to 1% disseminated pyrite through. Quartz veinlets and stringers contain locally variable pyrite and chalcopyrite. Copper mineralization is typically associated with a specific crowded porphyry phase which is more abundant in the immediate Terry area. Intrusive contact zones and immediately adjacent wall rock units typically represent favourable depositional sites for higher grade mineralization and veining. No significant copper-gold mineralization was intersected in the three holes drilled to the southeast of the Terry porphyry discovery area. The 2022 drill hole azimuth and dip information is summarized in Table 4.

In addition to drilling in the Terry area, reconnaissance field examinations were carried out on the main mineral occurrences on the property. A total of 614 surface rock samples were collected and assayed. Assays confirm the previous historic sampling results from these areas with mineralized samples containing up to 10 g/t Au. Additional follow-up fieldwork will be completed during the 2023 field program for the Poker, Windy, TGR north, Ridge and West targets to identify the source and scale of the mineralization in these areas (Figure 2 to 4).

Source: Company Press Release