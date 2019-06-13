Leeward Renewable Energy announced a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Target that will enable the construction of its Lone Tree Wind Project, a greenfield wind development project located in Bureau County, Illinois.

Image: The Lone Tree facility will have a capacity of approximately 79.4MW. Photo: Courtesy of enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay.

The Lone Tree facility will have a capacity of approximately 79.4 megawatts (MW) and provide economic, health and clean air benefits to Bureau County.

Lone Tree will be built adjacent to an existing Leeward-owned wind farm, Crescent Ridge, leveraging Leeward’s long-standing relationships with the community. The project is expected to generate approximately 125 full time construction jobs during construction and the opportunity for permanent local jobs. The project also will create tax revenue to the County and neighboring townships.

“We are pleased that Target has selected Leeward as a renewable energy partner,” said Greg Wolf, Leeward Renewable Energy CEO. “We welcome the opportunity to work with a forward-looking company that is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and creating sustainable operations.”

Leeward expects to commence construction of the project in fall 2019 and to complete construction in December 2020.

Source: Company Press Release.