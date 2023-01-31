The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG

Latin Metals has discovered zones of high-grade copper mineralization at Tillo project. (Credit: Latin Metals Inc.)

Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has discovered zones of high-grade copper mineralization at the Company’s 2,000-hectare, 100%-owned Tillo project, located in Peru’s Coastal Copper Belt. This is the first exploration completed on this new copper project and Latin Metals’ work has begun with geochemical sampling of soils and talus fines for a total of 253 geochemical samples. Several zones of anomalous samples have been delineated, including the largest zone which measures approximately 2,500m x 1,000m in area. Within this zone, copper values range from 250 ppm to a peak of 1,050 ppm copper, with supporting molybdenum mineralization (Figure 1).

The anomalies defined by soil and talus sampling are supported by geological mapping and sampling, which identified copper mineralization in porphyry-textured outcrops (Plate 1).

A program of detailed rock chip sampling and geological mapping is expected to start in Q1, focusing on the most anomalous areas defined by the initial sampling.

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals has a total of six 100%-owned copper exploration properties in the Coastal Belt. The Company’s Lacsha copper-molybdenum project is drill ready and fully permitted for drilling. The Auquis copper-molybdenum-gold project is advanced and expected to be drill ready in 2023. The Tillo property described herein is being explored for the first time.

