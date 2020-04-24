The BLM intends to allow the expansion of the mine in a manner that protects culturally significant sites and raptor nests and reduces visual impacts

Lakeview BLM releases final EIS on the Perlite mine expansion (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District has analyzed the potential impacts of a proposed perlite mine expansion, and through the issuance of a Record of Decision (ROD), is proposing to authorize the expansion of the existing mine by up to 262 additional acres. The BLM intends to allow the expansion of the mine in a manner that protects culturally significant sites and raptor nests and reduces visual impacts.

Cornerstone, Inc., submitted a proposed amendment to its existing Plan of Operations, which would expand the existing Tucker Hill perlite quarry and preserve 30 jobs for up to an additional 25 years (45 years total) of operation. Perlite is a volcanic glass used in insulation and plant growth mediums.

“The Tucker Hill perlite quarry is a vital part of the Lake County economy,” said District Manager Todd Forbes. “This project means decades of additional job security and economic development for communities in the surrounding area, and the BLM is proud to play a part in sustaining those benefits.”

Source: Company Press Release