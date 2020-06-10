Kvaerner will provide design, procurement, fabrication, preparation for sea transport, and hook-up and assistance for completion on the field

Illustration of HOD installation. (Credit: Aker BP Wellhead Alliance)

Norwegian engineering and construction services company, Kvaerner has secured a NOK 1bn ($107.53m) contract from Aker BP for the unmanned wellhead platform at the Hod field.

The contract will include the delivery of the topside and steel substructure for Hod’s platform.

Under the contract, Kvaerner will be responsible for the design, procurement, fabrication, preparation for sea transport, and hook-up and assistance for completion on the field.

The firm said that the agreement is an important part of its strategy to become a major supplier of cost efficient, unmanned platforms.

Kvaerner to start prefabrication work for the project in Verdal

Kvaerner CEO Karl-Petter Løken said: “In this yard in Central Norway, we have already started deliveries to Equinor for the steel jacket to the latest platform at Johan Sverdrup as part of the phase two development – as well as modules for the floating production ship Johan Castberg.

“Now the Hod project will give new work the next year. As a result, Kvaerner has a good foundation for further improvement and further development of the business.”

The firm said that the prefabrication work on the project will start in Verdal and approximately 250 people will work on the project.

The steel jacket and topsides are expected to be ready for delivery and shipment in summer 2021, while hook-up and completion on the field will follow immediately afterwards.

The project is expected to create approximately 400 jobs during the peak in the fall of 2020.

Kvaerner will leverage on the experience from the delivery of the wellhead platform to the Valhall Flank West project, for the new Hod development.

Karl-Petter Løken added: “Through the Valhall Flank West project, we were able to develop new solutions and implement and improve a number of areas within safety and efficiency. At the same time, we reduced the cost level for this kind of projects.”

In February last year, Kvaerner secured a contract from Equinor to study how floating concrete substructures for offshore wind turbines can be designed and constructed for the planned Hywind Tampen project in the North Sea.