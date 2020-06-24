District scale exploration targeting high-priority structures for near surface gold discoveries

Imperial Claims Controlling the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho Gold District (Credit: CNW Group/Kore Mining)

KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQB: KOREF) (“KORE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce is mobilizing a ground geophysics and surface sampling program (“New Exploration Program”) on the Mesquite East and Imperial West areas of the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District exploration project (“District”) to generate further drill targets. KORE is also permitting the highest priority drill pads for District targets towards the Mesquite Mine (Equinox Gold |TSX:EQX) and in and around the current Imperial resource.

Previous rounds of geophysics confirmed district scale with 19 km of anomalies Mesquite East, Ogilby, Imperial East and Imperial West areas Each target area has potential to host significant new gold structure

New Exploration Program will further define specific drill targets Over 25 line km of ground geophysics on priority Mesquite East and Imperial West areas 1,500 soil and surface samples from “downstream” washes for western half of District High resolution satellite topography Additional field mapping

Drill pad permitting in progress to test highest priority current targets at the following areas: Imperial Resource Expansion – western extension defined by geophysics Mesquite East – two north-west trending fault structures coincident with regional folding, on-strike from Mesquite’s Vista and Rainbow deposits Imperial East and Imperial West – direct extension of Imperial deposit thrust fault aligned with resource expansion targets

Eastern 9 km of District to Picacho and the Ogilby area remains unexplored and a future opportunity

Next Steps

New Exploration Program results expected in July and August 2020

Drill permits expected in the fall 2020 could accommodate a multi-phased drill program

Initial drill program a minimum of 5,000 meters (mix RC and core drilling)

Scott Trebilcock, President and CEO of KORE, stated, “Imperial County is a prolific mining District with almost 150 years of modern gold mining history. The Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District trend is a high priority to expand KORE’s already large resource base. KORE will be targeting both near surface resources to enhance the Imperial project PEA while targeting blue-sky new discoveries on our 26,000 acres of claims. The work kicked off today will help us prioritise the large array of District targets and we are excited to explore this district with modern exploration methods, never used before in this district.”

KORE owns 100% of the District which consists of 26,323 acres on 1,007 claims captures the entire 28-kilometer trend from the operating Mesquite mine (Equinox Gold |TSX:EQX) to the closed Picacho mine and including KORE’s Imperial project. In the District, gold is hosted in local fault structures related to a series of regional faults connecting the known District deposits. Those three District deposits (Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho) were discovered in exposed outcrops and from placer workings. The rest of the District is covered by alluvium and has never been systematically explored. Having the intact Imperial deposit to “tune” or “fingerprint” geophysical signatures, greatly enhances the ability to explore and target deposits under the alluvium and make new discoveries along the trend.

Previously, KORE completed two rounds of ground geophysics, the first to “tune” the system over its Imperial deposit and the second to define exploration targets on the western half of the District exploration project.

Drill permits at Imperial are with the US Federal agency, the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”). KORE is completing a Plan of Operations process for the permits which is expected to take three to six months. KORE is committed to operate to the stringent environmental and labour standards of California. KORE plans to concurrently reclaim drill pad locations and ensure measures are taken to mitigate any impacts to biological and cultural resources.

Source: Company Press Release