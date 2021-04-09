Enters memorandum of understanding with the US Forest Service and engages environmental review consultant

Kore Mining advances exploration permitting at Long Valley gold-silver project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) (“KORE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the United States Forest Service (“USFS”) and has engaged a third party consultant to complete the environmental review for KORE’s proposed exploration drilling program. KORE is currently accepting bids from drill contractors and working closely with the USFS to commence drilling in safe and responsible manner. KORE remains on track to commence drilling the exciting resource expansion and underlying feeder zone targets in mid-2021.

KORE’s CEO Scott Trebilcock stated: “Prospecting and geophysics have shown the potential to significantly grow the gold endowment of the Long Valley gold-silver project. With the proposed program we are testing gold oxide resource expansion targets and testing the underlying epithermal boiling zone for higher-grade gold deposits. A major discovery could bring significant long term economic benefits to the region. As KORE explores for such a discovery, we are committed to safety and working in a responsible manner.”

KORE’s proposed drill program could realize up to 15,000 meters of drilling with multiple holes planned from each of the 14 proposed drill pads. Pads were located largely off existing USFS roads, to minimize disturbance and impacts to the surrounding environment. KORE is working closely with the USFS to ensure that the Company meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements to protect the area resources and deliver a safe, low impact program.

Source: Company Press Release