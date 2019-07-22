Komatsu intends to construct the new 85,000ft2 sales and service facility in downtown Sparwood, investing approximately $40m (£32m)

Image: Komatsu PC210 LC excavator during peak summer conditions in San Antonio, Texas. Photo courtesy of 4028mdk09/Wikipedia.org

Industrial mining equipment provider Komatsu Mining has announced its plans to construct a brand-new facility in Western Canada, to support the growth of its mining business.

The company intends to invest approximately $40m (£32m) to construct an 85,000ft2 sales and service facility in downtown Sparwood, where the company has been operating for more than 30 years.

In addition, it plans to break ground at the new site in early August, with construction to conclude by the end of 2020.

Komatsu Western Canada regional manager Steven Droste said: “We’re excited to be investing in our community and our future. This facility will be a great new place of work for our employees while enhancing our capabilities, so we can continue to provide our customers unrivalled service delivery.”

Komatsu to continue operations out of the leased facility in Sparwood

Komatsu is expected to continue its operations out of the leased facility in Sparwood until the new building is complete.

In addition, the company has procured a 15-acre land parcel from the District of Sparwood, for the new facility and is engaged in preparing the land for development.

Sparwood Mayor David Wilks said: “Council and staff have put in a lot of time working with Komatsu to bring this project to fruition, and I can say for everyone involved that we are proud to have Komatsu put down roots and call Sparwood home.”

In June, the mining equipment firm announced the acquisition of Timberock International to support the growth of its hard rock drilling and bolting solutions for mining customers.

The acquisition enables the company to provide customers a range of hard rock drilling feed and bolting head products, and expanded capabilities in drifter repairs.

In October 2018, the firm sold 26 mine trucks to Boliden, which planned to use them for Kevitsa and Aitik mines. The acquired haul trucks are Komatsu 830E-5 for Kevitsa and Komatsu 930E-5 for Aitik.