Gasum granted €30m to establish two new biogas plants in Sweden. (Credit: Gasum)

Klimatklivet has awarded a €30m grant to Finnish gas company Gasum to set up two new biogas plants in Sweden.

The biogas plants are to be located in Dalarna and Kalmar Counties and are in their planning phases.

Klimatklivet, or Climate Leap, is Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s programme for investment grants.

Gasum project development & management director Erik Woode said: “The grant from Klimatklivet makes it possible for us to consider expanding our production capacity in Sweden with not just one, but two plants.

“This is an important step in making biogas more available and thus helping us play our part in realizing Sweden’s and EU’s climate goals.”

Borlänge plant will have annual capacity of 120GWh

With an annual capacity of 120GWh, the plant that is planned to be built in Borlänge will produce liquified biogas (LBG) from manure and food waste slurry.

As Gasum is also constructing a new LBG filling station for heavy duty vehicles in Borlänge, the location of the new biogas plant is said to become convenient.

The plant allows Gasum to use local feedstock for biogas production.

The Kalmar County biogas project was established in co-operation with Mörbylånga Biogas, which was started by a group of local farmers.

The feedstock for the plant primarily consists of manure and other agricultural rest products. The plant’s annual capacity will be 70GWh.

Woode said: “The Kalmar County plant is located in an area that is one of the national forerunners of biogas consumption. We are very happy that both the Kalmar County plant and the plant in Dalarna County will enable local energy production and new local jobs.”

Recently, Gasum announced that it is working with HKScan on plans to switch to manure-based feedstock at the Huittinen biogas plant.