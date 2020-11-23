Kisinka is located some 30km east of the regional capital of Lubumbashi in the southern part of the Katangan Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kisinka Project – laboratory confirmation of high cobalt and copper values. (Credit: Łukasz Klepaczewski from Pixabay)

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce an update in respect of its 70% owned Kisinka Copper-Cobalt Project (the “Project” or “Kisinka”) following receipt of assay results from a pitting and mapping exploration programme completed earlier this year.

Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer of Power Metal Resources plc commented:

“These laboratory results provide definitive evidence for the first time that we have a significant cobalt target at Kisinka as well as providing confirmation of the extent of the copper targets. The prospective ground within the license covers an area big enough to contain one or more large orebodies, so we are excited by the potential we have identified.

Our staged exploration of this area has been carefully planned, economical, and so far extremely successful. The next task will be to drill the anomalies, and to help us target this effectively we will now carry out ground geophysics.

Among the positives that give us particular encouragement are that we have encountered some high values in sampling, that the zones are open in both directions along strike, and that the laterization and leaching suggest there may be supergene enriched mineralisation present at lower levels.

With cobalt as well as copper targets now confirmed, taking Kisinka to the next stage becomes a major priority, and we will be speeding up our work on the ground. We are also applying for an upgrading of the license from a Permis de Recherche (exploration license) to a Permis d’Exploitation (production license).”

HIGHLIGHTS:

Following completion of the pitting and mapping programme earlier this year, samples collected were submitted to ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd laboratory (“ALS”) in South Africa and we have now received the results of multi-element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) analysis of 209 samples;

Assay results confirm the conclusions announced (3 July 2020) following earlier x-ray fluorescence (XRF) testing of the samples, with good correlation of copper results;

Copper values from soils up to 460 ppm in the south-eastern anomalous zone and 276 ppm in the mid-north anomalous zone;

Analysis of vertical distribution of results shows copper values increasing downwards and hosted in both dolomitic and brecciated siltstone;

Significant cobalt anomalism is now also confirmed from assay results, with cobalt values in the mid-northern anomalous zone up to 462 ppm, with vertical distribution showing ppm grades increasing downwards;

In the south-eastern anomalous zone cobalt values up to 217 ppm are carried in the lateritic overburden and in the siltstone;

The results confirm that the anomalies appear open along strike to the northwest and, most significantly, to the south-east;

Next steps recommended are a ground magnetic survey and a ground electromagnetic survey, to detect both low magnetic and chargeable lithologies and indicate structures and faulting and areas of carbonate rocks, in order to generate precise drill targets.

