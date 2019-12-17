Zerowaste Asia's solutions can repurpose wastewater for reuse or further treat the wastewater to meet increasingly stringent disposal criteria

Keppel Seghers, a subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure has agreed to acquire 18.18% stake in Zerowaste Asia group of companies for S$5m ($3.6m).

Singapore-based Zerowaste Asia provides environmental solutions for industrial waste and wastewater treatment.

The company has a proprietary technology which removes heavy metals and pollutants from waste, and recycles detoxified waste into materials for land reclamation and construction. It also treats wastewater for reuse in industrial operations.

Keppel Seghers expects Zerowaste Asia’s environmental solutions to complement its portfolio of solutions by providing further treatment to extract heavy metals and pollutants from incineration fly ash and bottom ash, allowing the ash to be further reused instead of being landfilled.

It said that Zerowaste Asia’s also provides solutions to repurpose wastewater for reuse or further treat the wastewater to meet increasingly stringent disposal criteria.

Keppel Seghers’ proprietary WTE technology reduces solid waste to be landfilled by up to 90%

Keppel Infrastructure executive director Tan Boon Leng said: “Our strategic investment in Zerowaste Asia creates synergies with and opens up new possibilities for the Keppel Group as a provider of solutions for sustainable urbanisation.

“Keppel Seghers has a strong track record in waste and wastewater treatment solutions. Zerowaste Asia’s proprietary technology will further enhance our solutions, cement our position as a leading provider of environmental solutions, and allow us to contribute further to a circular economy through the treatment and recycling of residual waste.”

Currently, Keppel Seghers’ proprietary waste-to-energy (WTE) technology reduces the volume of solid waste to be landfilled by up to 90%.

The company also offers solutions for wastewater treatment and water recycling of municipal and industrial effluent.

Keppel Seghers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure, which recently announced an investment of €53.02m in cash for a 20% stake in MET Holding, an integrated European energy company headquartered in Switzerland.

Keppel Infrastructure is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a multi-business firm that offers solutions for sustainable urbanisation.