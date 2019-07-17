One of the contracts is between Keppel Shipyard and Yinson Nepeta Production for the fast-track modification and upgrading of FPSO Allan

Image: Keppel O&M’s operations in Singapore. Photo: courtesy of Keppel Corporation Limited.

Singapore-based Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Keppel FELS and Keppel Shipyard, has secured contracts for a newbuild dredger and the modification of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).

Keppel FELS has secured a contract from Van Oord to build a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD).

The dredger, which is the third in the series from Van Oord’s order placed in 2018, is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

With a hopper capacity of 10,500m³, the LNG-ready dredger will meet the requirements of classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) and will be certified with the BV Green Passport and Clean Ship notations.

Van Oord ship management department director Jaap de Jong said: “These dredgers are part of our strategic fleet renewal plan, and we look forward to their delivery between 2021 and 2022.”

The TSHD features a climate control system which uses the existing cooling and heating sources of the vessel to recycle energy, as well as automation systems designed to send production data to the shore support centre for processing.

Keppel Shipyard secures contract to upgrade FPSO Allan

Keppel Shipyard also secured a contract from Yinson Nepeta Production, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Production, for the fast-track modification and upgrading of FPSO Allan.

Under the contract, Keppel Shipyard will be responsible for the refurbishment and life extension works, fabrication and installation of a new riser balcony, spread mooring system and helideck, as well as modification of the vessel’s topsides and marine systems.

The company plans to commence work on the project in 3Q 2019 and compete in the first quarter of 2020.

The upgraded FPSO Allan is planned to be deployed in the Anyala and Madu fields, offshore Nigeria for First Exploration and Petroleum Development.

Upon completion of modifications, the FPSO will have a storage capacity of 700,000 barrels of oil and a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

Keppel O&M CEO Chris Ong said: “This is the third newbuild dredger for Van Oord and the third FPSO project for Yinson.

“We are able to leverage the experience of working closely with our customers as well as our engineering and construction expertise to further improve productivity on their projects.”