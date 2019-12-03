he group has been able to find innovative and collaborative ways to unlock value and operational efficiencies, something KCA Deutag recognises as key to the future of the UK Continental Shelf

Image: CNRI awards KCA Deutag a multi-million pound drilling contract. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

KCA Deutag is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a five-year contract extension by CNR International Ltd (CNRI) for three platforms operating in the UK North Sea.

This multi-million pound contract is for the provision of drilling operations and maintenance services on CNRI’s Ninian South, Ninian Central and Tiffany platforms.

The two companies have a long history of working together, and over recent years have won various collaboration awards, in conjunction with other partners, for their success in reducing costs and increasing productivity. The awards include the Oil & Gas Authority MER (Maximising Economic Recovery) UK Award, the UK Oil & Gas UK Award for Excellence in Decommissioning and the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Offshore Achievement Award for Collaboration.

Since the downturn, KCA Deutag has proactively worked with all of its clients to address the challenges and constraints that come from operating in this new oil price environment. The results have been a huge success. The group has been able to find innovative and collaborative ways to unlock value and operational efficiencies, something KCA Deutag recognises as key to the future of the UK Continental Shelf.

In September of this year, KCA Deutag also launched +veDRILL™, a range of exciting and innovative technologies which provide tangible improvements to clients’ drilling operations.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Rune Lorentzen President of Offshore said, “We are delighted to have won this new contract with CNRI. For several years now KCA Deutag, CNRI and other contractors have adopted a one-team approach, drawing on all our expertise, to drive a culture of innovation and efficiency throughout the operation and maximise oil production. This has been hugely successful and we look forward to working together to continue this success in the future.”

Source: Company Press Release