Jura mainland submarine cable replacement has started. (Credit: SSE)

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has commenced the installation of a new submarine electricity cable between Jura and Tayvallich, Argyll, following a cable fault in November.

Necessary permissions from statutory authorities were received on 24 January and, since then, a specialist marine vessel has been on standby awaiting suitable weather conditions to carry out the end-to-end cable replacement. This critical work is essential to the safe and reliable supply of electricity and is in keeping with government guidance on continuance of works vital to national infrastructure. Measures have also been put in place for social distancing and safe working in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

SSEN’s team has been working since first light this morning (Wednesday 25 March) to install the cable, with completion expected by Friday afternoon. Upon successful installation, end-to-end testing will take place before connecting the new cable to the electricity distribution network serving Jura, Islay and Colonsay.

Weather permitting, SSEN expects the new cable to be in operation by early April. Customers on Jura will experience a brief interruption to power supplies of less than five minutes as the network returns to normal operation and are being proactively contacted in advance.

The ongoing security of supply remains a key priority and SSEN would like to reassure its customers that contingency measures are in place, including the operation of Bowmore Power Station and local renewable generation, to ensure a safe and secure supply of electricity to customers on the islands. SSEN would like to take this opportunity to thank local businesses and the wider community for supporting its key workers to carry out this critical work.

Source: Company Press Release