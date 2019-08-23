The agreement will grant easier access to funding for Johnson Controls customers

Image: Johnson Controls partners with Capital Dynamics to increase the amount of capital available for customers in North America. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Johnson Controls announced a partnership with Capital Dynamics to increase the amount of capital available for customers in North America working on solar or battery storage projects. The agreement will grant easier access to funding for Johnson Controls customers utilizing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for projects of varying sizes, starting at $1 million, by aggregating them into a larger portfolio of projects.

Battery storage and energy solutions systems from Johnson Controls allow for seamless integration with existing building technology systems, like Metasys, and utilize algorithms that provide for flexible and custom applications, such as demand management, frequency regulation, integration with renewables and more.

“Our customers working on solar or battery storage projects have historically faced challenges with funding and high costs, especially those in the education, healthcare and public housing industries,” said Brandie Williams, Performance Infrastructure™ business development director, west region, Johnson Controls. “We’re proud of this relationship that showcases how dedicated Johnson Controls is to making efficiency and sustainability accessible for any customer, regardless of size.”

Through a joint venture with Consolidated Edison, Johnson Controls has already been working to expand the market for solar and battery solutions, and controls to integrate them. This effort, combined with increased funding opportunities through the partnership with Capital Dynamics, positions Johnson Controls to be able to better help customers incorporate behind-the-meter, solar and battery storage into their built environment.

“We are delighted to have entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Johnson Controls and expand our commercial and industrial platform. Johnson Controls is a leader in efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure and has a reputation for excellence. We look forward to working with the Johnson Controls team on new solar and storage solutions for their clients so they can achieve their sustainability goals,” said Benoit Allehaut, managing director at Capital Dynamics.

Source: Company Press Release