The phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup project, which has been brought on stream, has a production capacity of 440,000 barrels of oil per day

Image: Equinor and partners achieve first oil from the Johan Sverdrup project. Photo: courtesy of Equinor ASA.

Equinor and its partners have started production from the phase 1 of the NOK124bn ($13.63bn) Johan Sverdrup project in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The Norwegian oil and gas giant said that the first oil from the Johan Sverdrup project phase 1 has been achieved more than two months ahead of the original schedule and NOK40bn less than the estimated budget in the plan for development and operation (PDO).

Equinor said that the investment costs for the first phase of the offshore oil project have come down to NOK83bn ($9.13bn).

The production capacity of the phase 1 of the offshore Norwegian oil project is 440,000 barrels of oil per day.

Equinor president and CEO Eldar Sætre said: “Johan Sverdrup coming on stream is a momentous occasion for Equinor, our partners and suppliers. At peak, this field will account for around one third of all oil production in Norway and deliver very valuable barrels with record low emissions.

“Johan Sverdrup is expected to generate income from production of more than NOK 1400 billion of which more than NOK 900 billion to the Norwegian state and society.”

The offshore Norwegian field is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Once fully developed, the Johan Sverdrup field can give an output of up to 660,000 barrels of oil per day at peak.

The second phase of the offshore Norwegian oil field is slated to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2022. It is expected to increase the production capacity of Johan Sverdrup to 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

Details of Johan Sverdrup project phase 1

In the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup project, Equinor and its partners carried out the development of a processing platform, drilling platform, and riser platform, accommodation and utility platform, three subsea installations, and power from shore project. The phase also saw the installation of an export pipeline to transport oil from the field to Mongstad and gas to Kårstø.

Equinor holds an operating stake of 42.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup field. Its partners include Lundin Petroleum (20%), Petoro (17.3%), Aker BP (11.5%), and Total E&P Norge (8.4%).