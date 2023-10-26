JinkoSolar will provide its N-type Tiger Neo modules for 1,581MWp Al Kahfah and the 2,257MWp Ar Rass 2 solar projects in Saudi Arabia, as part of the company’s largest-ever supply agreement with ACWA Power

JinkoSolar has signed solar panels supply agreement with ACWA Power. (Credit: Jinko Solar)

China-based photovoltaic module manufacturer JinkoSolar has agreed to supply 3.8GW of solar modules for two solar farm projects developed by Saudi Arabian power company ACWA Power.

Under the terms of the supply agreement, JinkoSolar will provide its N-type Tiger Neo modules for 1,581MWp Al Kahfah and the 2,257MWp Ar Rass 2 solar projects in Saudi Arabia.

Once operational, the Al Kahfah and Ar Rass 2 projects are expected to produce adequate power to address the needs of 750,000 households.

It is the largest-ever supply agreement with ACWA Power, said the Chinese solar modules manufacturer.

ACWA Power China executive VP Yunhe Lv said: “N-type TOPCon technology will help ensure our solar projects meet performance goals to provide clean and competitively priced energy for desalination and hydrogen production as well as to our customers across the Middle East.

“We look forward to a much broader, higher level and strategic alliance with JinkoSolar in solar generation, energy storage and other renewable fields.”

JinkoSolar produces the Tiger Neo solar modules using its N-type TOPCon technology and advanced manufacturing processes.

Tiger Neo solar modules are designed to provide enhanced productivity along with reduced degradation and temperature coefficient.

They also offer enhanced bifacial factor and yield per watt, reducing lifetime energy costs.

JinkoSolar said that the current supply agreement validates the performance, durability, reliability and competitiveness of its Tiger Neo modules, over conventional solar panels.

JinkoSolar Middle East and North Africa (MENA) general manager Robin Li said: “ACWA Power continues to be the world’s largest private water desalination company, and also a pioneer in green energy transition.

“We are excited to be expanding our MENA footprint and engaging in a more diversified and innovative cooperation with ACWA Power.”

JinkoSolar is one of the world’s largest solar module manufacturers, offering solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base.