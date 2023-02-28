The combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of three billion tonnes at 1,340ppm Li for 21.5 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade

Australian mineral exploration company Jindalee Resources has announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, US.

The MRE increased by 65% to 21.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), from the initial 13.3 million tonnes in the last year.

It was updated based on a drilling programme conducted at the McDermitt Lithium deposit, between August and October last year.

The drilling programme included a total of 10 diamond and 11 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes, focused on increasing confidence in the mineral resource.

Also, it allows for the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resource to Indicated, along with extending the deposit to the west, said the company.

Jindalee Resources said: “Mineral Resources were classified based on consideration of data quality and spacing as well as geological and grade continuity.

“Indicated Mineral Resources are confined to an area of closer spaced drilling with holes nominally drilled 400m apart, while Inferred Mineral Resources were restricted to blocks within 1,000m of the nearest hole.

“All blocks within the Mineral Resource are informed by at least two holes and 12 samples as a minimum, reflecting increased confidence in grade continuity due to the additional drilling in 2022.”

The mineral exploration firm said that the combined Indicated and inferred mineral resource update for 2023 represents an overall increase in tonnage of 65%, from 2022

Also, the Indicated Mineral Resource increased by 138% with an overall 131% increase in contained metal at this higher confidence classification.

The company has commissioned H&S Consultants (HSC) to update the MRE, after completing the 2022 drill programme.

It was updated based on all available information as of 31 December 2022.

The company estimated the Lithium using Ordinary Kriging (OK) for all domains, and the model was validated in several ways.

It was validated through visual comparison of block and drill hole grades, statistical analysis, examination of grade tonnage data and comparison with previous models.