JDR Cables, part of the TFKable Group, has signed a contract with DEME Offshore for the SeaMade offshore wind farm after a competitive tender. JDR will design, manufacture and deliver 78.1 kilometres of aluminium core inter-array cables and a range of cable accessories, including repair joints and connectors.

Image: JDR to supply cables for Belgium’s offshore wind farm. Photo: courtesy of JDR Cable Systems Ltd.

JDR’s established track-record in supporting offshore wind projects cemented the contract win. The inter-array cables connecting the 58 Siemens 8.4MW turbines, will carry clean generated electricity to an offshore substation for transmission to the offshore grid. The offshore wind power generated is transmitted by a 33kV cable system with hang-offs and connector terminations for 128 cable ends. The cable will be assembled in JDR’s Hartlepool facility, with delivery expected by the end of 2019.

The SeaMade offshore wind farm is located up to 50 km off the coast from Ostend and will integrate two wind sites known as Mermaid and Seastar. The 487MW project is the single largest windfarm being funded and built in Belgium. When fully operational, the windfarm will supply renewable energy to 485,000 houses in Belgium and offset 700,000t of CO2 emissions a year.

Robert Weeks, Sales Manager at JDR, comments: “We are extremely proud to have won this competitive tender through our track-record of delivering market-leading cable technology to the offshore wind industry. To date we have supplied over 1500 km of cables globally which is a fantastic achievement that is down to the quality of our products and the expertise of our people.

And we are thrilled to say we are playing a part in Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm. As an organisation we are really looking forward to collaborating with DEME Offshore on this impressive project, which will provide power from renewable energy to a substantial amount of homes in Belgium.”

The project, operated by SeaMade, which is a consortium of Otary RS (70% stake), Electrabel (17.5%), and Eneco Wind Belgium (12.5%) is expected to be operational by 2020.

Source: Company Press Release