JDR Cables, part of the TFKable Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taya Group, an electric wire and land cable manufacturer in Taiwan.

Image: JDR Cables signs MOU with Taya Group. Photo: Courtesy of JDR Cable Systems Ltd.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on localisation opportunities on future renewable energy projects in the area, with a specific focus on building a stronger Taiwanese offshore wind supply chain.

In partnership with Taya Group, JDR aims to transfer key technical expertise and utilise Taya Group’s products and services in future project work. As a result of the signing, both companies will discuss areas where localisation can take place and where they can best support each other.

Gary Howland, Sales Manager at JDR, commented, “We are thrilled to sign the MOU with Taya Group today, and to be involved in one of the most exciting and ambitious emerging markets for renewable energy. Taiwan’s offshore wind industry has a bright future and we are extremely proud to be a part of it. Currently we are the leading subsea cable supplier in Taiwan, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Taya Group.”

The ceremony was held today at Taya Group’s headquarters in Tainan and the MOU will serve to establish and implement joint efforts to develop the offshore wind supply chain in Taiwan.

Source: Company Press Release