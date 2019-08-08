Using its Cable Laying Vessel Willem de Vlamingh, Jan De Nul completed installing all the export cables at Taiwan’s first commercial offshore wind farm, Formosa 1 Phase 2

Image: Jan De Nul’s personnel pulling the export cables. Photo: Courtesy of Jan De Nul Group.

Luxembourg-based Maritime services provider Jan De Nul announced that it has completed all the three export cables on the 120MW Formosa 1 Phase 2 wind farm in Taiwan.

As part of the engineering, procurement, contract and installation contract for building the overall Balance of Plant, the company used its Cable Laying Vessel Willem de Vlamingh to install the 17 inter array and 3 export cables.

The company claims that it installed the three export cables within one week. Due to its shallow draft design, the vessel could position itself in water depths of not more than 7m and limited the shore pull distance to about 1,750m.

At the beach landing, the cables were pulled through three HDD ducts into the transition joint bays. The Willem de Vlamingh is also serving as Trenching Support Vessel for the jet-trenching of both the export and the inter array cables.

For installing the export cables, the company used its local supply chain network to perform the beach pull assistance works including installation of the HDD ducts, dive support and supply and operation of the support vessel.

The offshore wind farm is owned by Formosa I Wind Power, a partnership of Orsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie Capital (25%) and Swancor Holding (7.5%).

Located about 6km off the west coast of the Miaoli district in the Taiwan Strait, the wind farm will be the first commercial scale wind farm in the country and it is being installed at water depths ranging between 15 and 30m.

The Phase 2 of Formosa 1 will include 20 turbines with 120MW capacity

The original demo project, the first phase included two wind turbines, with a total capacity of 8MW and it is presently being extended. In the second phase, 20 offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of 120MW will be added to the Formosa 1’s current capacity of 8MW.

In June, the company was selected by Macquarie Capital and Swancor Renewable Energy, for the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan. As part of the contract, Jan De Nul will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for both foundations and subsea cables for the wind farm.

The wind farm will be powered by 47 of Siemens 8MW turbines on jacket foundations which could be installed at water depths of 55m.