Jacobs, which provides advanced engineering and technical services, has signed a twenty-year agreement with the City of Wilmington

Jacobs to operate and manage wastewater treatment plant in Wilmington. (Credit: Pixabay/Hermann Hammer)

Jacobs has secured a contract from the City of Wilmington to operate and manage its wastewater treatment plant, combined sewer overflow facilities and its Renewable Energy Biosolids Facility (REBF).

Wilmington, which is Delaware’s largest city, has wastewater operations that serves more than 400,000 residents.

The partnership agreement combines the operations and maintenance of all facilities under Jacobs’ management, and provides for additional engineering studies and design-build projects to renew existing structures and develop value-added projects.

According to the City of Wilmington estimates, the base contract awarded to Jacobs is valued at $20m per year for an initial 20-year term.

Jacobs president and chief operating officer Bob Pragada said: “This partnership leverages our capabilities across Jacobs’ entire service offering. Our depth of resources can deliver comprehensive turnkey services through in-house resources – something no other O&M service provider can seamlessly offer.

“This program builds on our current portfolio of more than 300 long-term O&M contracts supporting critical water and wastewater needs around the world. And at times like these, continuity and uninterrupted operation of these systems are essential services for the communities in which we live.”

Jacobs will work with the city of Wilmington to deploy new technologies and systems

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Jacobs will assume the wastewater treatment operations from the existing contractor, from July 2020.

The wastewater treatment plant has 168 million gallons per day (MGD) treatment design flow and up to 320MGD in wet weather. Jacobs will invest in facilities and systems in the first three years of the contract to improve operability and performance.

In addition, the company is expected to work with the city to deploy new technologies and systems to make the plant a net-zero energy facility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Jacobs people and places solutions operations management and facilities services vice president Steve Meininger said: “This agreement continues our strong partnership with Wilmington, not only in providing innovative engineering and technical services, but as we continue to invest in impactful community programs and protect the environment through our sustainability initiatives.

“For Jacobs, sustainability also means supporting efforts that increase STEM opportunities for the youth, creating local jobs with our infrastructure projects and ensuring that we have a diverse workforce that brings the best possible solutions to the programs we deliver.”

Jacobs offers a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.