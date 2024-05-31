Jacobs to design wastewater treatment plant expansion for one of Canada’s largest cities. (Credit: Offenburg from Pixabay)

Jacobs was contracted by the City of Hamilton, Ontario in Canada to provide engineering services for the Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 Expansion. The project will upgrade and expand the city’s largest wastewater treatment plant to meet projected population growth and improve water quality in the area.

At an estimated capital cost of approximately $310 million (CAD $420 million), the Phase 2 Expansion is one of the city’s largest wastewater infrastructure projects and a critical part of its Clean Harbour Program to improve environmental health in Hamilton Harbour – a bay located at the western tip of Lake Ontario and is also designated as a “Great Lakes Area of Concern.” As the largest single source of water flowing into Hamilton Harbour, treatment upgrades at the Woodward Avenue plant are being implemented to improve water quality in the bay. Completed last year, Jacobs provided design services for Phase 1 of the upgrade project.

“Jacobs has supported the City of Hamilton for more than a decade with upgrades to its largest wastewater treatment plant and we look forward to continuing that relationship with this second phase expansion,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom. “Building on our existing knowledge of the plant, we’re developing an innovative technical design that makes the Woodward Avenue plant more resilient and meets the city’s goals to remediate Hamilton Harbour, supporting community and environmental benefits while unlocking further economic growth.”

Jacobs will undertake preliminary and final design for the Woodward Ave Phase 2 Expansion, which includes the addition of a new secondary treatment plant, expansion of tertiary treatment facilities, upgrades to solids management and a major renovation of the existing North Secondary Treatment Plant. The project will increase the average rated capacity of the facility from 409 to 500 million liters per day (ML/d) and peak capacity from 614 to 1000 ML/d to better accommodate wet weather flows during rain events. The city’s goal is to complete the project before the end of 2032 to meet projected population growth.

Source: Company Press Release