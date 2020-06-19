Jacobs, in a joint venture with Aurecon, is delivering sewage treatment planning and design services to Urban Utilities in a three year program. Urban Utilities is a distributor-retailer responsible for delivering vital water and sewage services to households and businesses in South East Queensland, Australia.

Urban Utilities manages approximately $3.76 billion (AU$5.4 billion) in assets, including 29 sewage treatment plants, and provides water and sewerage services to a population of 1.5 million.

According to Urban Utilities, the project has just passed the first six-month milestone and has delivered market ready documentation for $51.7 million (AU$77 million) of infrastructure upgrades and deferred more than $13.4 million (AU$20 million) of capital investment, helping drive greater value for Urban Utilities customers.

“Like many of our clients, Urban Utilities is responding to a complex mix of economic, environmental and social pressures,” said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President of Operations Patrick Hill. “The state of Queensland has experienced sustained population growth above the national average and around 90% of this growth is concentrated in the urban areas of the South East. The global water expertise of our team will support Urban Utilities in effectively planning and delivering affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable services for future generations as this growth continues.”

Jacobs and Aurecon formed a joint venture, “AJile,” to deliver the planning and design services. The project team is leveraging its global experience working with biological treatment technologies and supporting renewable energy and waste-to-resource projects to deliver catchment and system-based solutions that achieve positive environmental outcomes and value. The project team is co-located with Urban Utilities in its corporate office in Brisbane, Australia.

Aurecon Client Manager David Thomas said the sustainable management of infrastructure in Queensland requires an integrated and human-centered approach to planning across the full water cycle.

“Water security, water use efficiency, climate resilience, sustainable sanitation and reduced risk from floods are all central to how we think about the future of water. But it’s more than just about engineering. We’ll focus on the human experience of our customers and the communities we serve, aiming to make a difference and realize the true value of water for Queensland,” said Thomas.