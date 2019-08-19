The project will see subsidiary INTECSEA lead development of the MJ gas and condensate field in the Krishna Godavari basin off the east coast of the country

Image: INTECSEA will provide PMC services for the MJ gas project. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com.

Worley Parsons said that its subsidiary INTECSEA has bagged a project management consultancy (PMC) for the MJ gas project offshore India from Reliance Industries.

The project involves the development of the MJ deep-water gas and condensate field located in the Krishna Godavari basin.

Under the terms of the contract, INTECSEA will be responsible for delivering PMC services for the offshore gas project. The value of the contract was not disclosed by Worley Parsons.

The PMC contract pertains to the engineering, procurement and construction phases and involves subsea facilities and offshore processing, which will be completed through a floating production storage and offloading facility, and an existing gas trunk line.

Worley Parsons CEO Andrew Wood said: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Reliance and support them in their deep-water development.”

The MJ field, which is contained in deep water of nearly 1,000 metres depth, is confined in Block KG D6 located off the east coast of India.

In June 2019, Reliance Industries and its partner BP approved the development of the MJ Field, which is one of the three projects to be carried out by the duo in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, with an overall investment of 350bn Indian Rupee (£4.03bn). The other two projects are the R-Series and the Satellites cluster projects.

Other contracts awarded for the MJ gas project

In July 2019, Reliance Industries awarded subsea contracts to TechnipFMC for the MJ gas project. Under the contract, TechnipFMC has been undertaking the fabrication and installation of flexible risers, rigid and flexible flowlines and umbilicals.

In February 2017, Reliance Industries gave a contract to Genesis to perform the front end engineering design (FEED) for the development of the offshore gas field.

The MJ gas project is scheduled to begin production by mid-2022. The MJ gas and condensate field was discovered in mid-2014 by the KGD6-MJ1 discovery well, which was drilled by the DD-KG-2 deep-water rig to a total depth of 4,509m in a water depth of 1,024m.