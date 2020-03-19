Both the companies will collaborate and develop the market for LNG supply by road from LNG Terminal in Hazira (District Surat), Gujarat

INOX India and SHELL Energy India sign MOU for delivery of LNG through road transport. (Credit: INOX India)

INOX India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Royal Dutch Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Energy India (SEI) for LNG distribution in India.

Both the companies will collaborate and develop the market for LNG supply by road from LNG Terminal in Hazira (District Surat), Gujarat of Shell.

The MoU seeks to create an LNG distribution infrastructure that includes logistics and receiving facilities and will also provide LNG access to customers who are not connected to pipelines.

The infrastructure is expected to increase the penetration and consumption of LNG to commercial and industrial (C&I) users across the country.

INOX India executive director Siddharth Jain said: “Our partnership with Shell, underlines INOX’s innovativeness and our futuristic approach.

“LNG is not only a clean and cost-effective fuel but is also safe and reliable. We are delighted that our collaborated efforts will make this green fuel more accessible.

“A larger gas-based industrial ecosystem augurs well with Indian economy as well as for the environment at the same time and is a win-win situation for all stakeholders.”

INOX India has installed more than 35 LNG facilities in India

The agreement also includes the development of market for LNG as a transport fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses.

SEI currently owns and operates a 5 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal at Hazira in Gujarat and is also constructing a truck loading facility at its Hazira Terminal.

INOX has installed over small scale 35 LNG facilities in India under its GoLNG brand, following the commissioning of first such installation at the Halol Plant of General Motors in year 2010.

The company’s GoLNG transport tankers have collectively logged over 6.5 million km and distributed approximately 100,000 metric tonnes of LNG to its consumers in the country.

In January last year, Shell Gas has taken full ownership in the $425.4m Hazira LNG and Port in India by buying out the remaining 26% stake from Total Gaz Electricité Holdings France.