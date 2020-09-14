The Innopolis DC is the second commercial data center of Rosatom

Innopolis, a Rosatom data processing and storage project, has been launched in Tatarstan. (Credit: Rosenergoatom, Joint-Stock Company)

On September 10, 2020, the Special Economic Zone ‘Innopolis’ hosted a solemn ceremony of launching the Rosatom project aimed at establishing a data processing and storage center in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The project is being implemented by the Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company (a part of the Electric Power Division of the Rosatom State Corporation) as a part of the cooperation memorandum with the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan and Rosatom program for the geographically distributed and fault tolerant data center network development.

During his welcome speech, Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of the Rosatom State Corporation, said: ‘Data centers are an integral part of the modern information infrastructure. They facilitate collaboration between the citizens, the business and the state. The Innopolis Data Center, the construction of which we initiate today, will become the second basis data center in the whole network supported by Rosatom. The Innopolis Data Center will help customers both in the Republic of Tatarstan and outside of it enjoy reliable IT infrastructure taking into account Rosatom’s experience in the realm of energy, physical and information safety’.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, has addressed the event participants: ‘This is an important date for Innopolis – we start constructing the Data processing and storage center. This tremendous project is being implemented by the Rosatom State Corporation, our strategic partner. We actively work together, develop the composite cluster, cooperate with the federal nuclear centers in Sarov and Snezhinsk, launch multiple digital economy projects. On August 24th, at the meeting of the Observation Council for the Special Economic Zone Innopolis, we have discussed the Data processing and storage center and made a decision on granting ‘Atomdata Innopolis’ company a resident status. Today, we start building the largest data center in our Volga federal district’, he noted, giving special thanks to Alexey Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, ‘for making a decision to Tatarstan’s benefit’.

The deputy prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Roman Shaykhutdinov, the minister of the governmental digital development, information technology and telecommunications in the Republic of Tatarstan, Ayrat Hayrullin, the CEO of the Special Economic Zone ‘Innopolis’, Renat Halimov, the digital transformation director of the Rosatom State Corporation, Ekaterina Solntseva, the deputy CEO and the economy & finance director of the Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company, Sergey Migalin, the head of the Data Center and digital products office at Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company, Sergey Nemchenkov, and other officials took part in the ceremony.

The Innopolis DC is the second commercial data center of Rosatom. In 2019, the company launched the Kalininskiy Data Center in Udomlya city, the Tver region (next to the Kalinin NPP) with the capacity of 48 megawatt, which is one of the largest data centers in Russia and Europe.

The Innopolis DC can house up to 500-1,000 racks of IT equipment in the first batch with an option to extend to 2,000 racks in the future with the total capacity of 16 megawatt. The Innopolis DC can become the largest data center in the Volga federal district.

The cost of investment in the construction and the engineering infrastructure for the first data center batch is around 3 billion rubles, with another round of investment to be made in the server equipment and the virtual environment and commercial cloud deployment for Rosatom.

The construction is due to start in Q2 2021 once a set of survey and design works is completed, and the first batch of the Innopolis Data Center is scheduled to be launched in H2 2022.

‘The establishment of reliable information infrastructure is one the top priorities in the digital transformation strategy of the Republic. We are happy to have Rosatom as a trusted partner. In order to successfully implement the project, the Special Economic Zone Innopolis is going to provide its sites, seasoned professionals and all necessary engineering infrastructure’, Roman Shaykhutdinov, the deputy prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, said.

Ekaterina Solntseva, the digital transformation director at Rosatom, stressed: ‘The cooperation between Rosatom and the Republic of Tatarstan in the realm of digitization is booming. We are delighted to see that the companies in the republic are looking at our digital solution options for deep tech modelling, enterprise management, information and physical digital security, digital transformation of city services and processes. We have planned several common activities on training staff for digital economy. The Innopolis DC project will not be just another milestone in our cooperation, this is a crucial step in the development of the Russian IT infrastructure, which rests on reliability and fault tolerance’.

Sergey Migalin, the deputy CEO and the economy & finance director of the Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company, added: ‘We see huge potential in the construction of basis data centers in multiple regions, especially in the cutting-edge ‘digital’ one like Tatarstan. I am confident that both governmental and commercial clients in the region would appreciate the knowledge and practices in DC products’ construction, operation and development and the AtomCloud solutions based on the Rosatom’s commercial cloud’.

Source: Company Press Release