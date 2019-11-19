EGAT is planning to install a Jenbacher gas engine from INNIO which will run on 100% renewable gases such as biogas and green hydrogen

Image: INNIO will support the development of a microgrid demonstration project. Photo courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

Austria-based power equipment provider INNIO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) for a microgrid demonstration project in Thailand.

INNIO will support the development of a microgrid demonstration project which will be developed at EGAT’s proposed zero-emissions energy Learning Center in Bang Krui, Nonthaburi, Thailand and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The MoU has been signed to establish a framework to define the utilisation of advanced renewable energy sources and demonstrate a microgrid project at the centre.

For the green microgrid demonstration project, EGAT is planning to install a Jenbacher gas engine from INNIO which will run on 100% renewable gases such as biogas and green hydrogen.

The Jenbacher gas engine will be integrated with other technologies such as a battery storage system, wind and solar power and an electrolyzer system producing green hydrogen.

EGAT strategy deputy governor Patana Sangsriroujana said: “We are excited to work with INNIO on this project, as we develop a green microgrid demonstration project at EGAT.

“Our plans are to install that kind of solution across Thailand and possibly beyond.”

The demonstration project is expected to bring a green microgrid to Thailand

The microgrid project at EGAT’s Learning Center in Bang Krui, Nonthaburi, Thailand, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020,

The project is expected to bring a green microgrid to Thailand that is sustainable, efficient and resilient, allowing for advanced energy management, demand response and load reduction solutions.

INNIO CEO and president Carlos Lange said: “EGAT’s zero-emissions energy excellence center in Thailand is expected to be a lighthouse project for the entire Southeast Asia region, and we are excited to be a part of this innovative venture.

“INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engines run on natural gas, or a variety of other gases, such as biogas and hydrogen.

“INNIO gas engines are deploying more than 68 gigawatts to a wide variety of industries, providing reliable, efficient and sustainable heat and power to help meet Thailand’s goals for energy security and independence.”

In April this year, INNIO agreed to supply four Jenbacher biogas cogeneration units for the new zero-waste biogas plant of I&U Group located in Ukraine.