The two flexible propositions are designed to respond miners’ differing needs and reflect Inmarsat’s commitment to build more transparent and safer management of TSFs globally

Inmarsat introduces new Internet of Things (IoT) solution. (Credit: Inmarsat Global Limited.)

British satellite telecommunications company, Inmarsat has introduced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution to monitor mining tailings storage facilities (TSFs).

The new solution, named as Tailings Insight, upgrades Inmarsat’s Tailings Dam Monitoring Solution and is available in two forms that include Tailings Insight – Cloud and Tailings Insight – Plus.

The two different flexible propositions are designed to respond miners’ differing needs and reflect Inmarsat’s commitment to build more transparent and safer management of TSFs globally.

The Tailings Insight, which is a fully managed service, works by collecting data from a range of industry-established sensors through a long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) edge connectivity.

The collected data will then be transferred across Inmarsat’s L-band network to a dashboard, ensuring mining companies can see the status of key metrics in one place and in real-time.

Inmarsat Mining Innovation director Joe Carr said: “The response to Inmarsat’s Tailings Dam Monitoring Solution in the last year has been very positive. It is clear that the industry wants to develop safer tailings practices, though in the process we have learnt this is not about a one size fits all approach.

“Miners have explained that there are a myriad of different approaches to tailings monitoring taking place every day.

“Many miners lack the reliable site-level connectivity required to enable real-time monitoring and management, though on some sites, some companies have this.”

Tailings Insight Cloud easily integrates with the existing on-site sensors

The Tailings Insight Cloud easily integrates with the existing on-site sensors as well as the connectivity networks to allow real-time monitoring and support historical data input for comparative analysis.

Furthermore, the Tailings Insight Plus is a fully managed solution that incorporates Tailings Insight Cloud and also features sensor, integration, edge connectivity, satellite connectivity and ongoing service monitoring.