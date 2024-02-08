Ingeteam will supply solar and storage inverters pre-integrated into the transformer stations and delivered as a turnkey solution, along with control system and commissioning services for the inverters, transformer stations and facilities at the Oasis de Atacama project

The Oasis de Atacama project combines solar generation and battery storage. (Credit: Antonio Garcia on Unsplash)

Spanish electrical engineering company Ingeteam has been chosen by Grenergy to provide its technology for the Oasis de Atacama project in Chile.

The project, being developed in the Atacama Desert, will combine photovoltaic generation with battery energy storage.

Under the contract, Ingeteam will provide its power conversion and control technologies for both the solar and battery storage components of the project.

The scope of the agreement includes the supply of solar and storage inverters pre-integrated into the transformer stations, delivered as a turnkey solution ready for installation.

It also includes the provision of control system and commissioning services for the inverters, transformer stations and facilities at the Oasis de Atacama project.

Ingeteam battery energy storage business director José Antonio Unanue said: “Chile is undergoing a period of firm and decisive commitment to storage as a key element to maximise its use of renewable energy.

“More and more projects are using our technology, and we are extremely proud to help the country achieve its goals for decarbonising its economy.”

The Oasis de Atacama project, which is planned to be constructed in five phases, is expected to commence operations in the next 36 months.

Once completed, the project will have 1GW of solar power and 4.1 GWh of storage capacity and is said to become the world’s largest battery storage facility.

Its storage capacity equals the annual energy consumption of around 145,700 Chilean households and will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions each year.

The Oasis de Atacama project is a result of the Chilean government’s firm commitment to battery energy storage technology under Law 21505, which was approved in November 2022.

Unanue added: “Ingeteam believes this project will make use of one of the most interesting aspects of battery energy storage systems: their ability to provide photovoltaic and wind power plants with greater flexibility, which due to their intermittent nature need to store surplus production for consumption when there is no sun or wind available.”